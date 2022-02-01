Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Short Interest Update

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,900 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the December 31st total of 187,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 101,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,881,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,868,000 after buying an additional 207,285 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,267,000 after buying an additional 15,891 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 38,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Marcus & Millichap stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,522. Marcus & Millichap has a 1-year low of $32.67 and a 1-year high of $52.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $332.38 million during the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 17.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.