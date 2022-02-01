Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the December 31st total of 4,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE MMC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $153.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,117,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,326. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12 month low of $110.65 and a 12 month high of $175.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.26. The company has a market cap of $77.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 34.91%.

MMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.86.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total transaction of $9,775,488.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $39,746,749.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after buying an additional 10,693 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,645,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,426,000 after purchasing an additional 47,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

