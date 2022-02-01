Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,067 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $24,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MLM. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 23.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $389.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $417.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.18. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $287.65 and a 12 month high of $446.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.60.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

