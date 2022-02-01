Masco (MAS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Masco (NYSE:MAS) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Masco to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MAS opened at $63.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. Masco has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $1,448,906.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $457,053.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,941 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,460. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Masco stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 936,129 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 99,681 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Masco worth $55,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

