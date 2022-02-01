Masco (MAS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Masco (NYSE:MAS) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Masco to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of MAS opened at $63.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. Masco has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33.
In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $1,448,906.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $457,053.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,941 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,460. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.
About Masco
Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.
Read More: Pattern Day Trader
Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.