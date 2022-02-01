MASQ (MASQ) Price Tops $0.18 on Top Exchanges

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 1st. One MASQ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000472 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MASQ has a market cap of $4.49 million and approximately $91,341.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MASQ has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MASQ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00052372 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,751.93 or 0.07161414 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00052956 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,427.35 or 1.00000420 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007199 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00053647 BTC.

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ launched on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,788,456 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MASQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MASQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.