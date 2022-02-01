Master Contract Token Trading 6.3% Lower This Week (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 1st. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $929,786.87 and $61,767.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Master Contract Token has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One Master Contract Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,794.28 or 0.07205225 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00069208 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00050331 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token Coin Profile

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

