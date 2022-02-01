Match Group (MTCH) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/31/2022 – Match Group had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $176.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Match Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $186.00 to $154.00.

1/19/2022 – Match Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $192.00 to $177.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Match Group was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $157.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $162.00.

1/12/2022 – Match Group is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2022 – Match Group is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.09. 3,585,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,559,456. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.15 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.26. The stock has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.78, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Match Group Inc alerts:

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $801.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.22 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Match Group by 518.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.