Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $176.00 to $155.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Match Group traded as low as $101.00 and last traded at $107.00, with a volume of 191451 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.70.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MTCH. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $162.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen cut their target price on Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Match Group from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Match Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in Match Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 58.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.98.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $801.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

