Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. The business had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,585,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,456. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.91. The company has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.98. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $105.15 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTCH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.53.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

