Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Stock Position Boosted by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,092 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.19% of Maxar Technologies worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 31,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

Shares of MAXR opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.92 and a twelve month high of $54.75.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $437.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Walter S. Scott purchased 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,113.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

