MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of MaxLinear worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $891,126.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

MXL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on MaxLinear from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.20.

Shares of MXL opened at $60.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -400.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.98. MaxLinear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $77.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.13 and its 200-day moving average is $58.49.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

