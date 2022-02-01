McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

MCRAA stock opened at $35.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.49 million, a P/E ratio of 66.13 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.02. McRae Industries has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $36.49.

McRae Industries (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.59 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th.

McRae Industries Company Profile

McRae Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of military combat boots and children’s shoes. It operates through the following segments: Work Boot, and Western/Lifestyle Boot. The Work Boot segment relates to the distribution of work boot products through the Dan Post, Laredo, John Deere, and McRae brands.

