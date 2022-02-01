Measurable Data Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $42.36 Million (MDT)

Measurable Data Token (CURRENCY:MDT) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Measurable Data Token has a market capitalization of $42.36 million and approximately $11.44 million worth of Measurable Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Measurable Data Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0626 or 0.00000162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Measurable Data Token has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Measurable Data Token

Measurable Data Token (CRYPTO:MDT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Measurable Data Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 676,157,012 coins. The Reddit community for Measurable Data Token is /r/MeasurableDataToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Measurable Data Token’s official website is www.mdt.co . Measurable Data Token’s official Twitter account is @MeasurableData and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Midnight is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Blue Midnight Wish hashing algorithm. MDT halves every year to a floor of 0.125 MDT for PoW and 0.25 MDT for PoS. Every 720 blocks is a 100 MDT coin reward, which acts as an incentive to mine on a continuous basis. “

