Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.36

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$10.36 and last traded at C$10.24, with a volume of 33291 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.18.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Medical Facilities from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$319.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.93.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$124.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$123.85 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Medical Facilities Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Medical Facilities (TSE:DR)

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

