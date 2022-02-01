MedicCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $456.00 (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 299.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. MedicCoin has a market capitalization of $46,008.05 and approximately $456.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MedicCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded 37.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00029066 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About MedicCoin

MedicCoin (CRYPTO:MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

