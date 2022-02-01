Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,815 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $34,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.52.

MDT stock opened at $103.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.76. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.62%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

