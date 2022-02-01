MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.29

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$15.29 and last traded at C$15.25, with a volume of 1327873 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.14.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MEG. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.25.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.25. The company has a market cap of C$4.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.08 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that MEG Energy Corp. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Robert Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,297.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,091,880.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

