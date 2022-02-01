MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.29

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$15.29 and last traded at C$15.25, with a volume of 1327873 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.14.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on MEG. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.25.
The business has a 50-day moving average of C$12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.25. The company has a market cap of C$4.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
In other news, Director William Robert Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,297.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,091,880.
About MEG Energy (TSE:MEG)
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?
Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.