Megacoin (MEC) Price Up 13.6% Over Last Week

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. In the last week, Megacoin has traded up 13.6% against the dollar. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Megacoin has a market cap of $168,853.58 and approximately $2.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.44 or 0.00297044 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00011769 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001975 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,842,857 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.