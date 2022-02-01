Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3,488.00

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0325 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $970,564.26 and $3,488.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.65 or 0.00252475 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00014176 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007246 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000808 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00018892 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.