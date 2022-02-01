Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 667,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,855 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.7% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $50,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 71.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. UBS Group cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Guggenheim cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.13.

In other news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 736,998 shares of company stock valued at $61,182,879 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRK traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.61. 142,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,173,022. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 97.53%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

