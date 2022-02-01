Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stake Cut by Edgar Lomax Co. VA

Edgar Lomax Co. VA trimmed its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 563,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,635 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 2.7% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $42,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% in the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 667,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,154,000 after buying an additional 20,855 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.5% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.6% during the third quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 148.0% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 28,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 16,787 shares during the period. Finally, Coco Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.4% during the third quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.52. 154,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,173,022. The stock has a market cap of $205.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 97.53%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRK. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.13.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 736,998 shares of company stock valued at $61,182,879. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

