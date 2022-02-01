Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $220.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.43 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Mercury Systems updated its Q3 guidance to $0.55-$0.59 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.51-$2.60 EPS.
NASDAQ:MRCY traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.29. 778,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,110. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $79.45.
In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $74,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRCY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.11.
About Mercury Systems
Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.
See Also: Equal Weight Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.