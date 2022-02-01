Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $220.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.43 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Mercury Systems updated its Q3 guidance to $0.55-$0.59 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.51-$2.60 EPS.

NASDAQ:MRCY traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.29. 778,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,110. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $79.45.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $74,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mercury Systems stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRCY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.11.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

