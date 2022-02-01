Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.51-$2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.Mercury Systems also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.55-$0.59 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a sector perform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.11.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $56.29. The company had a trading volume of 778,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.95. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $79.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.42, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $220.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $74,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mercury Systems stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 98.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

See Also: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.