Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.55-$0.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $245-$255 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $280.06 million.Mercury Systems also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.51-$2.60 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRCY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a sector perform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.11.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Shares of Mercury Systems stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.42, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.04. Mercury Systems has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $79.45.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $220.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.43 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.09%. Mercury Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $74,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mercury Systems stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.