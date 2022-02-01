Mestek (OTCMKTS:MCCK) Shares Down 6.1%

Mestek, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCK) shares dropped 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.00 and last traded at $31.00. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.82.

Mestek Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MCCK)

Mestek, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and application solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Heating, Ventilating and Air Conditioning Equipment (HVAC) including architectural products, and metal forming equipment. It offers products to distributor, dealer, and manufacturer’s representative in the United States and Canada.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Mestek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mestek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.