Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Lowered by Coatue Management LLC

Coatue Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,445,357 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 413,773 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 3.4% of Coatue Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Coatue Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Meta Platforms worth $829,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $315.25 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.50 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $876.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.01.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FB. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.79.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.77, for a total value of $37,471.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $2,814,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,369 shares of company stock valued at $86,640,907 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.