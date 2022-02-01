Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,414 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 2.2% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $63,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.8% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,264 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,877,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 16.4% during the third quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 54.6% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.5% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 10.9% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Shares of FB stock traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $314.13. The stock had a trading volume of 239,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,288,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $326.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.01. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.50 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $3,495,486.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 256,369 shares of company stock valued at $86,640,907. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.79.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.