Metal Price Reaches $1.54 (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last week, Metal has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. One Metal coin can now be bought for approximately $1.54 or 0.00003975 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metal has a market cap of $102.39 million and approximately $7.60 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.04 or 0.00284519 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00044094 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Metal

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Metal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

