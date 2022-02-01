MIB Coin (MIB) Price Hits $0.0034 on Major Exchanges

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last week, MIB Coin has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. MIB Coin has a total market capitalization of $561,783.69 and $20.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIB Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00106273 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00017791 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000027 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 444,417,406 coins and its circulating supply is 167,115,478 coins. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

