MicroBitcoin (MBC) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded up 66.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. MicroBitcoin has a total market cap of $705,362.42 and $1,275.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded up 89.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MicroBitcoin alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001461 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004358 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00055576 BTC.

About MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin (CRYPTO:MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MicroBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MicroBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.