Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Shares of Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) shot up 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $5.98. 28,393 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 919,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.

Several equities analysts have commented on MVST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microvast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Microvast in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.28.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $36.89 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microvast Holdings Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Microvast in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Microvast during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Microvast in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Microvast in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. 22.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST)

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc

