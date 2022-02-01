Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Stock Price Up 8%

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA) shares rose 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 39,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 34,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 29.21 and a current ratio of 40.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.75.

About Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA)

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, and gold deposits. It has 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses covering an area of approximately 506 square kilometers in the Zambian Copperbelt located in northwest of Lusaka, Zambia.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Midnight Sun Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midnight Sun Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.