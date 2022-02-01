MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Short Interest Update

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,800 shares, a growth of 39.5% from the December 31st total of 70,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 105,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

MOFG stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. MidWestOne Financial Group has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $34.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.98.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.05). MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 13.26%. Equities analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.237 dividend. This is a positive change from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.60%.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

