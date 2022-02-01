Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Short Interest Update

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the December 31st total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

MLR traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.94. The stock had a trading volume of 308 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,954. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.31. The company has a market capitalization of $364.44 million, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.00. Miller Industries has a one year low of $30.63 and a one year high of $47.57.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $164.72 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Miller Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 11.3% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 103,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 10,531 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 62,713 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 2.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 6.3% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 67.8% in the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 108,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 43,731 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

