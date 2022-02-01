MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Price Reaches $7.56 on Top Exchanges

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $81.75 million and approximately $194,249.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for about $7.56 or 0.00019652 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 110.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.97 or 0.00249486 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00014207 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00007526 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000179 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,814,417 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

