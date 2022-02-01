Minereum (MNE) Price Hits $0.0643 on Exchanges

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded up 49.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Minereum has a total market capitalization of $931,123.61 and approximately $40,649.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Minereum has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Minereum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0643 or 0.00000166 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004250 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00044082 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00116630 BTC.

About Minereum

Minereum (MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 14,485,577 coins. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Buying and Selling Minereum

