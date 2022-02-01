Mirion Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MIR)

Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MIR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 20,992 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 890% compared to the average daily volume of 2,120 call options.

NYSE:MIR opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. Mirion Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $16.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($3.02) EPS for the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.50% and a negative net margin of 40.72%. The firm had revenue of $144.30 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,070,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

MIR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

