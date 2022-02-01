Mirion Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MIR)

Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MIR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 20,992 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 890% compared to the average daily volume of 2,120 call options.
NYSE:MIR opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. Mirion Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $16.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02.
Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($3.02) EPS for the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.50% and a negative net margin of 40.72%. The firm had revenue of $144.30 million for the quarter.
MIR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.
Mirion Technologies Company Profile
Permanent Capital Strategies (PCS) is a dedicated group within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) purpose-built to sponsor SPAC vehicles. The PCS team brings together access to best-in-class sourcing across the Goldman Sachs platform and the broad investing capabilities necessary for a successful SPAC transaction.
Further Reading: Trade Deficit
Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.