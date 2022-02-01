Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Price Reaches $172.62 on Exchanges

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Mirrored Apple has a market capitalization of $11.42 million and $226,403.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be bought for $172.62 or 0.00444450 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00051172 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,789.60 or 0.07182668 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,797.75 or 0.99896491 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00051666 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00054055 BTC.

About Mirrored Apple

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 66,183 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Apple Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Apple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Apple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

