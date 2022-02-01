Mirrored ProShares VIX Trading 16.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can now be purchased for $16.45 or 0.00042519 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market capitalization of $36.25 million and approximately $400,486.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded down 16.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00052737 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,773.69 or 0.07171400 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00052762 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,598.48 or 0.99796649 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00053251 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,204,232 coins. The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

