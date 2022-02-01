Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Trading Down 3.3%

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) was down 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.73 and last traded at $13.80. Approximately 1,577 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 148,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVO shares. TheStreet lowered Mission Produce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Mission Produce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Mission Produce from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $981.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Mission Produce had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVO. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Mission Produce by 359.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 131,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 19,263 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 405.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,060,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,681,000 after buying an additional 1,653,037 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 254.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 77,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $933,000. 21.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

