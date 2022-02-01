Mist (MIST) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.27 Million

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Mist has a total market cap of $3.24 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mist coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0576 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mist has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00043860 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.30 or 0.00116757 BTC.

Mist Coin Profile

Mist (CRYPTO:MIST) is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Buying and Selling Mist

