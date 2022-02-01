Mithril Price Reaches $0.0360 (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One Mithril coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0360 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mithril has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. Mithril has a market cap of $36.04 million and approximately $7.53 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00012719 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.60 or 0.00280009 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000444 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

