MMOCoin (MMO) Price Hits $0.0037 on Exchanges

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. MMOCoin has a market capitalization of $256,415.25 and approximately $3.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MMOCoin has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One MMOCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000029 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000040 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin Coin Profile

MMO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MMOCoin is mmocoin.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

MMOCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MMOCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MMOCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

