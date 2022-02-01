MOBOX Price Reaches $2.69 (MBOX)

MOBOX (CURRENCY:MBOX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last week, MOBOX has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One MOBOX coin can currently be purchased for about $2.69 or 0.00006954 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MOBOX has a total market cap of $214.89 million and $54.52 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00050976 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,780.51 or 0.07184778 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,645.45 or 0.99859042 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00051545 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00053878 BTC.

About MOBOX

MOBOX’s total supply is 389,181,745 coins and its circulating supply is 79,853,076 coins. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @MOBOX_Official

