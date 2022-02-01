MonaCoin Achieves Market Cap of $68.11 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. MonaCoin has a market cap of $68.11 million and $962,582.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00002667 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcoin (XZC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000827 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $225,092.29 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Coinversation (CTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000626 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

