Monero Classic Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.98 Million (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 1st. Over the last week, Monero Classic has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $3.98 million and $24,213.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000537 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $145.15 or 0.00375070 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000123 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Monero Classic

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

