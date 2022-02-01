Monero Classic Trading 2.2% Lower This Week (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000537 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. Monero Classic has a market cap of $3.98 million and approximately $24,213.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $145.15 or 0.00375070 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000123 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

