Monero Trading Up 0.3% This Week (XMR)

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $145.15 or 0.00375070 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Monero has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.62 billion and approximately $152.98 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000123 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,072,252 coins. Monero’s official website is ww.getmonero.org . Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Buying and Selling Monero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

