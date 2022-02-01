Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,718 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Bank of America by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,497,000 after acquiring an additional 38,319,182 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $604,014,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Bank of America by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,783,612 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Bank of America by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432,970 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,794,851,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America stock opened at $46.14 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.57 and a 1-year high of $50.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

