Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Buys 670 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27,263 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MA stock opened at $386.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $352.05 and a 200-day moving average of $354.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $306.00 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The firm has a market cap of $379.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.11, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.37%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 662,938 shares of company stock valued at $220,493,126. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MA. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.24.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

